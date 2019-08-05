Versant Capital Management Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Versant Capital Management Inc lowered its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 29.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,757 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,272 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 8,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $378,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 137,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 51,963 shares during the period. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 49,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 285,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,146,000 after purchasing an additional 47,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.93% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.78.

In other news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $137,419.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,798.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.61. 8,434,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,755,744. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.80 and a 52 week high of $34.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $249.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.30.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. AT&T had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $44.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

