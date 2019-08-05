Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $16.36

Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.36 and last traded at $16.41, with a volume of 1200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.81.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VET shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vermilion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vermilion Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Vermilion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vermilion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.57. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 1.11.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.27). Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $320.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.16 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy Inc will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.176 per share. This is a positive change from Vermilion Energy’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.73%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 274.03%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vermilion Energy during the first quarter valued at $101,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Vermilion Energy by 82.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Vermilion Energy by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new position in Vermilion Energy during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Vermilion Energy during the first quarter valued at $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.31% of the company’s stock.

About Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

