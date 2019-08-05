VeraBank N.A. Acquires Shares of 1,173 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

VeraBank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,173 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FB. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 170 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Whitnell & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

FB stock traded down $6.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $182.35. The company had a trading volume of 620,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,766,467. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.02 and a 52 week high of $208.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $195.36. The company has a market capitalization of $539.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.99.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 27.26%. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.82, for a total value of $9,670,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 5,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.84, for a total value of $1,082,816.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 360,793 shares of company stock valued at $67,585,618. 14.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $228.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Facebook from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America set a $224.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Facebook from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.92.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

