Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Releases Q3 2019 Earnings Guidance

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) issued an update on its third quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.1-0.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $95-115 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $107.67 million.

Veeco Instruments stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.96. 333,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,016. The stock has a market cap of $528.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -274.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.78. Veeco Instruments has a 12 month low of $6.27 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $99.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.75 million. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 84.86% and a negative return on equity of 3.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VECO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems; packaging lithography equipment; precision surface processing systems; laser annealing systems; ion beam deposition and etch systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; 3D wafer inspection systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.