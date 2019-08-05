Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Position Lessened by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,915 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Betterment LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,093,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,486,509,000 after buying an additional 1,054,162 shares during the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 41.9% during the first quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 11,941,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,126,000 after buying an additional 3,527,187 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,740,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,778,000 after buying an additional 621,034 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,024,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,745,000 after buying an additional 525,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 33,562.6% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,813,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,319,000 after buying an additional 5,795,924 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $3.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $145.96. 186,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,846,998. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $119.35 and a 1-year high of $154.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.48.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

