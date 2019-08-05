Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Hanson McClain Inc.

Hanson McClain Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Hanson McClain Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Merchants Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 7,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. BTIM Corp. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 23,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,440,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 51.9% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC now owns 55,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,990,000 after acquiring an additional 8,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $76,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $5.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $263.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,915,779. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.48. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $214.83 and a 12 month high of $277.55.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.