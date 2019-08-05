Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stake Lifted by Neumann Capital Management LLC

Neumann Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 81,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 4.4% of Neumann Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $7,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. McCutchen Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 553,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,374,000 after acquiring an additional 42,869 shares in the last quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 9,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 10,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 181.4% in the second quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 17,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 11,458 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $87.14. The stock had a trading volume of 4,696,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,970,723. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $71.08 and a 1-year high of $91.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.07.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

