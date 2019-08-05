Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) is First Merchants Corp’s 8th Largest Position

First Merchants Corp trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,134 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of First Merchants Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $10,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,120,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,396,000 after buying an additional 316,368 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 40,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after buying an additional 5,043 shares during the period. Finally, Guidant Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 38,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares during the period.

Shares of VNQ opened at $88.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.07. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $71.08 and a 1 year high of $91.85.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

