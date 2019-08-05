Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Purchased by Hanson McClain Inc.

Hanson McClain Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Hanson McClain Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,973,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,226,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,227,000 after purchasing an additional 30,238 shares during the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 233,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,248,000 after purchasing an additional 9,869 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 146,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,065,000 after purchasing an additional 9,134 shares during the last quarter.

VV stock traded down $2.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $131.98. The stock had a trading volume of 56,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,977. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.36. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $107.34 and a 1-year high of $138.97.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

