Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,204.2% during the 1st quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000.

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $4.32 on Monday, hitting $160.23. 32,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 794,669. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.19. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.85 and a fifty-two week high of $170.42.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

