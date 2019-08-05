Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Position Lifted by Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC

Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,749 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF makes up 1.4% of Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $7,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 37,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 47,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,542,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 43,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,390,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 64,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,473,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,577,354. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.58. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $46.80 and a one year high of $57.60.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

