Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Oklahoma

Trust Co. of Oklahoma lowered its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF comprises about 4.3% of Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $9,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VCR. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter worth about $105,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 156.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000.

NYSEARCA VCR traded down $4.84 on Monday, reaching $172.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,796. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $139.15 and a twelve month high of $187.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $182.14.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

