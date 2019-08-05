VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Sets New 52-Week High at $41.60

VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.60 and last traded at $41.51, with a volume of 2269440 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.43.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 67.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,006,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,070,000 after buying an additional 1,608,565 shares during the last quarter. XR Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 9,322.2% in the first quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 659,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,928,000 after buying an additional 652,557 shares during the last quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 43.4% in the first quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,006,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,657,000 after buying an additional 607,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 694.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 590,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,744,000 after buying an additional 516,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth $13,297,000.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

