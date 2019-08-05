ValuEngine Upgrades Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tarena International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.90.

Get Tarena International alerts:

NASDAQ TEDU traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,400. The stock has a market cap of $82.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.63. Tarena International has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $9.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.99.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tarena International stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Tarena International Inc (NASDAQ:TEDU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 24,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

About Tarena International

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes in the People's Republic of China. It offers education courses in 13 information technology (IT) subjects, such as Java, .NET, C++, software testing, embedded, PHP, Android, iOS, Linux and network engineering, Big Data, Web front-end development, VR/AR, and Python; and 3 non-IT subjects, including digital art, online sales and marketing, and accounting through live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring, and online learning modules.

See Also: Buy Rating

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Tarena International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarena International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.