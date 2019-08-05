ValuEngine Upgrades Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tarena International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.90.
NASDAQ TEDU traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,400. The stock has a market cap of $82.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.63. Tarena International has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $9.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.99.
About Tarena International
Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes in the People's Republic of China. It offers education courses in 13 information technology (IT) subjects, such as Java, .NET, C++, software testing, embedded, PHP, Android, iOS, Linux and network engineering, Big Data, Web front-end development, VR/AR, and Python; and 3 non-IT subjects, including digital art, online sales and marketing, and accounting through live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring, and online learning modules.
