ValuEngine Upgrades NewLink Genetics (NASDAQ:NLNK) to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of NewLink Genetics (NASDAQ:NLNK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered NewLink Genetics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Get NewLink Genetics alerts:

Shares of NLNK traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.65. The company had a trading volume of 519 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,618. NewLink Genetics has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $3.25. The company has a quick ratio of 13.33, a current ratio of 13.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.54. The stock has a market cap of $62.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.32.

NewLink Genetics (NASDAQ:NLNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter. NewLink Genetics had a negative return on equity of 33.23% and a negative net margin of 6,587.56%. On average, equities analysts predict that NewLink Genetics will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NLNK. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NewLink Genetics by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 497,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 14,944 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NewLink Genetics by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 404,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 82,579 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of NewLink Genetics by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 375,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 89,528 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of NewLink Genetics by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 145,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 25,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NewLink Genetics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $185,000. 34.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NewLink Genetics Company Profile

NewLink Genetics Corporation, a late clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing Indoximod, an indoleamine-2, 3-dioxygenase (IDO) pathway inhibitor that is in clinical development in combination with other cancer therapeutics for patients with diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, pediatric brain tumors, acute myeloid leukemia, and melanoma.

Featured Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for NewLink Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewLink Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.