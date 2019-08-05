ValuEngine Upgrades Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Neos Therapeutics from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Neos Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Neos Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.88.

Shares of NEOS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.32. The company had a trading volume of 9,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,667. Neos Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $6.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.35. The stock has a market cap of $66.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.18.

Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $14.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.20 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Neos Therapeutics will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Neos Therapeutics by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 61,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Neos Therapeutics by 1,749.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 9,552 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Neos Therapeutics by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 12,016 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Neos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Neos Therapeutics by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 16,288 shares during the period. 54.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neos Therapeutics Company Profile

Neos Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) using its drug delivery technology platform. Its products are extended-release (XR) medications in orally disintegrating tablets or liquid suspension dosage forms.

