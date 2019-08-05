ValuEngine Upgrades Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Neos Therapeutics from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Neos Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Neos Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.88.
Shares of NEOS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.32. The company had a trading volume of 9,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,667. Neos Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $6.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.35. The stock has a market cap of $66.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.18.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Neos Therapeutics by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 61,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Neos Therapeutics by 1,749.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 9,552 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Neos Therapeutics by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 12,016 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Neos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Neos Therapeutics by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 16,288 shares during the period. 54.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Neos Therapeutics Company Profile
Neos Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) using its drug delivery technology platform. Its products are extended-release (XR) medications in orally disintegrating tablets or liquid suspension dosage forms.
