ValuEngine Upgrades Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HUBG. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hub Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hub Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. UBS Group set a $44.00 target price on shares of Hub Group and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Cowen upgraded shares of Hub Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Hub Group from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.60.

HUBG opened at $43.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Hub Group has a 52-week low of $34.02 and a 52-week high of $54.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.55.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $921.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.45 million. Hub Group had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 11.40%. Hub Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Hub Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,833,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,041,000 after purchasing an additional 107,547 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Hub Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hub Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 375,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,935,000 after purchasing an additional 25,049 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Hub Group by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 33,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Hub Group by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 31,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

