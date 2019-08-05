ValuEngine Upgrades Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

TV has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Televisa SAB from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Barclays restated a hold rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Grupo Televisa SAB in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an average rating on shares of Grupo Televisa SAB in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.20.

Shares of NYSE TV traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.14. The company had a trading volume of 67,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,616,591. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.94. Grupo Televisa SAB has a 12 month low of $8.23 and a 12 month high of $21.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,331,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414,384 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,931,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,163 shares during the period. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd increased its position in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 3,265,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,300 shares during the period. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its position in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 121.9% during the 2nd quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 1,109,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,364,000 after purchasing an additional 609,500 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,112,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,428,000 after acquiring an additional 572,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.81% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Televisa SAB Company Profile

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment produces television programming and broadcasts Channels 2, 4, 5, and 9; sells advertising time on programs; provides Internet services; and produces television programming and broadcasting for local television stations in Mexico and the United States.

