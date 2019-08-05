ValuEngine Upgrades Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ELVT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elevate Credit from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Elevate Credit in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.25.

ELVT traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.09. 130,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,661. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Elevate Credit has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $10.47. The firm has a market cap of $208.73 million, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.27.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $177.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Elevate Credit will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Scff Management Llc sold 57,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total transaction of $250,525.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jason Harvison sold 10,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.57, for a total value of $47,071.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 836,850 shares of company stock worth $3,579,158 in the last quarter. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit in the fourth quarter valued at about $410,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 44,609 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 270.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 22,455 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 87.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 19,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 145,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. 50.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

