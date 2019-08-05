ValuEngine Upgrades Cleveland BioLabs (NASDAQ:CBLI) to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cleveland BioLabs (NASDAQ:CBLI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ CBLI opened at $1.44 on Thursday. Cleveland BioLabs has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $2.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.51.

Cleveland BioLabs (NASDAQ:CBLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Cleveland BioLabs had a negative return on equity of 82.98% and a negative net margin of 293.96%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and Russia. Its proprietary platform of toll-like immune receptor activators (TLR) has applications in radiation mitigation, oncology immunotherapy, and vaccines.

