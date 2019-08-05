ValuEngine Upgrades Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

CERC has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered Cerecor from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. HC Wainwright set a $11.00 price target on Cerecor and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cerecor in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Cerecor in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cerecor currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.67.

Get Cerecor alerts:

CERC stock opened at $3.61 on Thursday. Cerecor has a fifty-two week low of $2.71 and a fifty-two week high of $7.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 million. Cerecor had a negative return on equity of 120.67% and a negative net margin of 226.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cerecor will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cerecor news, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.18 per share, for a total transaction of $51,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Simon Pedder purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.06 per share, for a total transaction of $30,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 225,219 shares of company stock worth $1,077,864. Corporate insiders own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cerecor in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cerecor by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cerecor during the first quarter worth $109,000. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cerecor by 60.5% during the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 83,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 31,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cerecor by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 31,951 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

About Cerecor

Cerecor Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on pediatric health care. Its lead product portfolio includes prescribed dietary supplements, such as Poly-Vi-Flor and Tri-Vi-Flor; and prescription drugs, such as Millipre, Ulesfia, Karbinal ER, AcipHex Sprinkle, and Cefaclor for oral suspension, as well as Flexichamber a medical device.

See Also: Dividend Yield

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Cerecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.