ValuEngine Upgrades Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

CLBS has been the topic of a number of other reports. WBB Securities started coverage on Caladrius Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a speculative buy rating and a $6.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caladrius Biosciences from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Caladrius Biosciences in a research report on Sunday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.63.

Shares of NASDAQ CLBS opened at $2.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.70. Caladrius Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $6.83.

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caladrius Biosciences will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Caladrius Biosciences stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in Caladrius Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLBS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Caladrius Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 7.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caladrius Biosciences Company Profile

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing products in cardiovascular and autoimmune disease that have the potential to restore the health of people with chronic illnesses. Its product pipeline includes CLBS12, CLBS14, and CLBS03. The company was founded on September 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, NJ.

