ValuEngine Lowers Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) to Buy

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on RGEN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repligen from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Repligen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised shares of Repligen from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $97.50.

NASDAQ:RGEN traded down $2.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $88.22. The stock had a trading volume of 27,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,756. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.68, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.08. Repligen has a twelve month low of $47.23 and a twelve month high of $99.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $70.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.47 million. Repligen had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Repligen will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Repligen news, Director Glenn L. Md Cooper sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $334,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,975 shares in the company, valued at $2,408,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 1,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.35, for a total transaction of $100,168.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,329 shares in the company, valued at $9,152,748.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Repligen by 40.6% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Repligen by 2.5% during the first quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 6,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Repligen by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Repligen by 0.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 60,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Repligen by 0.3% during the second quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 84,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,266,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

