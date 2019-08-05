ValuEngine Lowers R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) to Buy

ValuEngine lowered shares of R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. R1 RCM currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.80.

Shares of R1 RCM stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.04. The company had a trading volume of 41,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,375. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.58. R1 RCM has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $13.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.09 and a beta of 0.09.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $275.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.37 million. R1 RCM had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 118.28%. R1 RCM’s quarterly revenue was up 87.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that R1 RCM will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles J. Ditkoff sold 4,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $48,040.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,040.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 60.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

