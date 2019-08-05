ValuEngine Lowers Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PTGX. HC Wainwright began coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised Protagonist Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.17.
PTGX traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $10.21. 6,688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,721. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.49 and a 52 week high of $14.36. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $242.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.29.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 260,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 21,126 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,084 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 490,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 122,250 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 12,819 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares during the period. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Protagonist Therapeutics
Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating IBD.
