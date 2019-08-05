ValuEngine Lowers Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PTGX. HC Wainwright began coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised Protagonist Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.17.

PTGX traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $10.21. 6,688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,721. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.49 and a 52 week high of $14.36. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $242.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.29.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.01. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.78% and a negative net margin of 209.02%. The business had revenue of $1.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 260,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 21,126 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,084 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 490,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 122,250 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 12,819 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares during the period. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating IBD.

