ValuEngine Lowers PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

PCAR has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PACCAR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PACCAR from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $87.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of PACCAR from a hold rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an in-line rating and set a $76.00 price target (up previously from $73.00) on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.89.

Shares of PACCAR stock traded down $3.08 on Thursday, hitting $64.14. 145,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,799,610. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.64. PACCAR has a 52 week low of $53.43 and a 52 week high of $73.00. The stock has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.25.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.04). PACCAR had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PACCAR will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

In related news, insider Darrin C. Siver sold 5,067 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $355,196.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,625,829.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP C Michael Dozier sold 12,638 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.17, for a total transaction of $874,170.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,401 shares in the company, valued at $581,097.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,834 shares of company stock worth $1,309,805. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PACCAR by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,851,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,547,000 after purchasing an additional 554,802 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PACCAR by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,068,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,187,000 after purchasing an additional 350,337 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in PACCAR by 3.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,137,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,949,000 after purchasing an additional 132,159 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in PACCAR by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,084,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,244,000 after purchasing an additional 430,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in PACCAR by 0.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,481,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,960,000 after purchasing an additional 10,190 shares during the last quarter. 63.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

