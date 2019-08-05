ValuEngine Lowers Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

JOUT has been the topic of several other reports. Sidoti cut Johnson Outdoors from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. BidaskClub cut Johnson Outdoors from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Imperial Capital upped their price target on Johnson Outdoors from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Johnson Outdoors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Shares of JOUT traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.07. 361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,599. Johnson Outdoors has a 1 year low of $54.66 and a 1 year high of $107.36. The stock has a market cap of $640.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.56.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $176.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.30 million. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 8.13%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson Outdoors will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Johnson Outdoors’s payout ratio is 11.94%.

In other Johnson Outdoors news, CFO David W. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $82,070.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,603.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOUT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 5,894.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Johnson Outdoors during the 2nd quarter worth $917,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Outdoors during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. 62.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

