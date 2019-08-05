ValuEngine Lowers Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

ITUB has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Itau Unibanco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Itau Unibanco from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Itau Unibanco in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Itau Unibanco from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Itau Unibanco has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of Itau Unibanco stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.72. The company had a trading volume of 23,875,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,416,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.47. Itau Unibanco has a 12-month low of $6.57 and a 12-month high of $10.80.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. Itau Unibanco had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 18.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Itau Unibanco will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This is an increase from Itau Unibanco’s previous None dividend of $0.00. Itau Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is 7.46%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITUB. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itau Unibanco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco by 1,628.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,374 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Itau Unibanco during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Tech Square Trading LP acquired a new stake in shares of Itau Unibanco during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. 4.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itau Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

