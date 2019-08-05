ValuEngine Lowers HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HDS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of HD Supply from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of HD Supply from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of HD Supply from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Northcoast Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of HD Supply in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on shares of HD Supply from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.50.

Get HD Supply alerts:

Shares of HD Supply stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.50. 33,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,535,947. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.94. HD Supply has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. HD Supply had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 43.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that HD Supply will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HD Supply news, insider Jana Partners Llc sold 733,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $29,903,859.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in HD Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in HD Supply by 610.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in HD Supply by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its position in HD Supply by 781.1% in the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truewealth LLC increased its position in HD Supply by 94.3% in the 1st quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

HD Supply Company Profile

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

Featured Article: Swap

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for HD Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HD Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.