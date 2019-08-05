ValuEngine Lowers Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GRMN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Garmin from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Tigress Financial reissued a buy rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Garmin and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Garmin from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Garmin from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.66.

Get Garmin alerts:

GRMN traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.16. 55,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,269,266. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.88. Garmin has a 1-year low of $59.98 and a 1-year high of $89.72.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $955.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.98 million. Garmin had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Garmin will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Garmin’s payout ratio is 61.79%.

In related news, insider Min H. Kao sold 842,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.37, for a total value of $66,019,671.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,779,429 shares in the company, valued at $139,453,850.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Min H. Kao sold 209,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total transaction of $16,521,383.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,799,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,579,073.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,685,315 shares of company stock valued at $292,745,808. 23.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garmin in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Garmin in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 244.4% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 762.1% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust purchased a new position in shares of Garmin in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

Featured Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.