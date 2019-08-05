ValuEngine Lowers Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Nomura set a $29.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.50 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.27.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB traded down $1.10 on Thursday, reaching $27.11. 210,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,388,722. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.12 and a 12 month high of $30.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.16. The stock has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.80%.

Fifth Third Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, June 18th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Jewell D. Hoover sold 3,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $99,120.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,024.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Lars C. Anderson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $743,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 241,579 shares in the company, valued at $7,186,975.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FITB. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,942,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,284,778,000 after purchasing an additional 7,355,944 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,248,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121,611 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2,279.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,843,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,998 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,637,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,972,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

