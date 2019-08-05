ValuEngine Lowers AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.75.

Shares of COLD stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.15. 90,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,690,996. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $21.25 and a 12-month high of $34.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.62. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.70.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. AmeriCold Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $393.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AmeriCold Realty Trust will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.80%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLD. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in AmeriCold Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AmeriCold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

