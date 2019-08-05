ValuEngine Downgrades Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SUN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sunoco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded Sunoco from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Sunoco in a report on Friday, July 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Barclays downgraded Sunoco from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Sunoco in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunoco presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.67.

Shares of NYSE SUN traded down $1.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.67. The company had a trading volume of 20,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,198. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. Sunoco has a 12 month low of $23.80 and a 12 month high of $34.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.81.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Sunoco had a return on equity of 38.68% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.74) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sunoco will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.8255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.43%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 127.91%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUN. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 21.4% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Sunoco by 3.2% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Sunoco by 4.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Sunoco in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Sunoco in the second quarter valued at about $727,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.89% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

