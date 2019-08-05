ValuEngine Downgrades LEG & GEN GRP P/S (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of LEG & GEN GRP P/S (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LEG & GEN GRP P/S from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS LGGNY opened at $15.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.32. LEG & GEN GRP P/S has a 52 week low of $13.97 and a 52 week high of $19.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), Legal & General Insurance (LGI), and General Insurance (GI) segments.

