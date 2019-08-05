ValuEngine Downgrades Freedom (OTCMKTS:FRHC) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Freedom (OTCMKTS:FRHC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Freedom stock opened at $10.81 on Thursday. Freedom has a 52 week low of $6.60 and a 52 week high of $11.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Get Freedom alerts:

Freedom Company Profile

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, investment research and counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; capital raising solutions for corporate clients through initial public offerings, follow-on offerings, and private investments in public entities; and debt capital markets solutions for emerging growth and small market companies, and financial sponsors.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Freedom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freedom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.