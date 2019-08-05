ValuEngine Downgrades Freedom (OTCMKTS:FRHC) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Freedom (OTCMKTS:FRHC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of Freedom stock opened at $10.81 on Thursday. Freedom has a 52 week low of $6.60 and a 52 week high of $11.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25.
Freedom Company Profile
