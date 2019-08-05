Vale (NYSE:VALE) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a $14.00 target price on Vale and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank set a $15.00 target price on Vale and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Vale from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vale from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Vale from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vale has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.22.

VALE traded down $0.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.65. 210,882 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,389,462. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Vale has a 12-month low of $10.89 and a 12-month high of $16.13. The firm has a market cap of $64.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.09.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.09). Vale had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.61 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vale will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Beacon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vale in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 338.7% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 4,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,184 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vale in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 360.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vale in the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.18% of the company’s stock.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

