Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Cut to “Hold” at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

OLED has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Display from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a hold rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a neutral rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Roth Capital reissued a neutral rating and set a $194.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Universal Display from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $190.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $182.46.

Get Universal Display alerts:

NASDAQ OLED traded down $11.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $194.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,757. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 157.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.53. Universal Display has a 52 week low of $78.78 and a 52 week high of $218.28.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $118.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.26 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 33.08% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 110.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Display will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

In related news, VP Janice K. Mahon sold 20,819 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.24, for a total value of $3,544,226.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,305,519.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven V. Abramson sold 30,000 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total transaction of $5,389,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 136,227 shares of company stock valued at $24,676,468. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLED. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Universal Display in the 4th quarter valued at $40,599,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Universal Display by 156,745.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after acquiring an additional 202,201 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Universal Display by 160.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 276,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,852,000 after acquiring an additional 170,117 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Universal Display by 304.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,398,000 after acquiring an additional 129,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Display by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 496,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,926,000 after acquiring an additional 118,830 shares in the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.