Universa Price Tops $0.0037 (UTNP)

Universa (CURRENCY:UTNP) traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 5th. One Universa token can now be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges including Cobinhood, Ethfinex, Livecoin and CoinBene. Universa has a market cap of $6.86 million and approximately $42,971.00 worth of Universa was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Universa has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Universa alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002765 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00238371 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008617 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.95 or 0.01321380 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000704 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00021503 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00103516 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000466 BTC.

About Universa

Universa launched on January 22nd, 2018. Universa’s total supply is 4,997,891,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,848,760,649 tokens. Universa’s official Twitter account is @Universa_News . The official message board for Universa is cryptomaa.com/coin/UTN . The official website for Universa is universablockchain.com . The Reddit community for Universa is /r/Universa_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Universa Token Trading

Universa can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Ethfinex, Cobinhood and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Universa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Universa using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Universa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Universa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.