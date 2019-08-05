United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stake Decreased by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 33.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,378 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.3% during the first quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 4,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.9% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 72.7% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Therapeutics stock traded down $3.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $80.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,204. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.05. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $74.31 and a twelve month high of $130.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.16.

A number of research firms recently commented on UTHR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.80.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Richard Giltner sold 5,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total value of $395,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $395,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raymond Dwek sold 3,750 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total transaction of $285,412.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,412.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

