United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Holdings Trimmed by Middleton & Co Inc MA

Middleton & Co Inc MA lowered its position in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,877 shares during the quarter. United Technologies accounts for approximately 1.9% of Middleton & Co Inc MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $11,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UTX. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 11.9% during the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 65,283 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,414,000 after purchasing an additional 6,946 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 264.6% during the fourth quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 48,202 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,133,000 after purchasing an additional 34,980 shares during the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 1.6% during the second quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,006 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 5.3% during the first quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 4.2% during the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 113,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,568,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares during the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth B. Amato sold 4,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total transaction of $583,281.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,186,246.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of United Technologies stock opened at $130.81 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.32. The stock has a market cap of $112.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.05. United Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $100.48 and a 1 year high of $144.40.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.58 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. Research analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.63%.

UTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Cowen raised United Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up from $185.00) on shares of United Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised United Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.21.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

