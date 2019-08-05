United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised United Fire Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th.

NASDAQ:UFCS opened at $53.28 on Friday. United Fire Group has a 1 year low of $40.86 and a 1 year high of $58.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 88.98 and a beta of -0.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.97.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.38. United Fire Group had a return on equity of 1.63% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $332.25 million during the quarter.

In other news, VP Neal R. Scharmer sold 1,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $90,652.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $868,308.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Neal R. Scharmer sold 985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total value of $48,196.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $815,271.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,026 shares of company stock valued at $394,639 over the last ninety days. 6.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UFCS. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in United Fire Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 179,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in United Fire Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 50,784 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in United Fire Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in United Fire Group by 200.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 6,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in United Fire Group by 10.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. 62.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Fire Group Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners.

