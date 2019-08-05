United Cannabis Corp (OTCMKTS:CNAB) Major Shareholder Tony Verzura Sells 406,000 Shares

United Cannabis Corp (OTCMKTS:CNAB) major shareholder Tony Verzura sold 406,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.45, for a total value of $182,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Tony Verzura also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 30th, Tony Verzura sold 364,000 shares of United Cannabis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total value of $182,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Tony Verzura sold 2,800,000 shares of United Cannabis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.25, for a total value of $700,000.00.

Shares of CNAB traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 619,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,801. United Cannabis Corp has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.45.

United Cannabis (OTCMKTS:CNAB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.41 million during the quarter.

United Cannabis Company Profile

United Cannabis Corporation owns intellectual properties related to growth, production, manufacture, marketing, management, utilization, and distribution of medical marijuana and marijuana infused products in the United States. The company focuses on developing therapeutics, including Prana Bio Nutrient Medicinal products for supplement deficiencies related to the endocannabinoid system, including pain, neuropathy, arthritis, MS, IBS, autism, seizures, eczema, sleep, anxiety, head trauma, opioid dependency, and clinical endocannabinoid deficiencies; and Prana Aromatherapy Transdermal Roll-on line that provides targeted and large surface relief with combinations of aromatherapy.

