Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP) Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ultrapar Participacoes currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.00.

NYSE:UGP traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,914. Ultrapar Participacoes has a 1 year low of $4.43 and a 1 year high of $7.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.35.

Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Ultrapar Participacoes had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ultrapar Participacoes will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Ultrapar Participacoes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Ultrapar Participacoes by 120.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 6,672 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Ultrapar Participacoes by 331.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ultrapar Participacoes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultrapar Participacoes Company Profile

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. The company's Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

