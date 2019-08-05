Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Trading Down 5.9%

Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) dropped 5.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.16 and last traded at $13.39, approximately 518,247 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 491,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.23.

UCTT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price target (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.63.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.95. The stock has a market cap of $559.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Ultra Clean had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $265.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean Holdings Inc will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Joan Sterling sold 38,384 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total value of $517,800.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,037.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sheri Savage sold 8,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total transaction of $122,680.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,196,589.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 559,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after buying an additional 51,592 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 418,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after buying an additional 7,133 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 273.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 12,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 9,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

