UBS Group Boosts Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target to $128.00

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CLX. Argus cut shares of Clorox from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a hold rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday. Citigroup set a $156.00 price target on shares of Clorox and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Clorox to $161.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clorox from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Clorox currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $154.07.

NYSE CLX traded down $0.97 on Friday, hitting $155.94. 530,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 971,180. Clorox has a 52-week low of $139.26 and a 52-week high of $167.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.77.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.04. Clorox had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 118.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Clorox will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

In related news, SVP Denise Garner sold 20,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total value of $3,215,086.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,896 shares in the company, valued at $771,658.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Clorox by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 582,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,822,000 after buying an additional 45,408 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,899,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,347,000 after purchasing an additional 335,835 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $355,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $529,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

