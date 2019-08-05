U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.79. U.S. Global Investors shares last traded at $1.79, with a volume of 1,262 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.59.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The asset manager reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a negative return on equity of 16.46% and a negative net margin of 72.71%. The firm had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This is an increase from U.S. Global Investors’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in U.S. Global Investors stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.12% of U.S. Global Investors as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 21.63% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile (NASDAQ:GROW)

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

