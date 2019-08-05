TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

TTMI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. TheStreet cut shares of TTM Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. TTM Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.50.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

TTM Technologies stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,682. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.83. TTM Technologies has a 12 month low of $8.49 and a 12 month high of $19.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $633.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that TTM Technologies will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTMI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,327,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 662.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 665,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after buying an additional 578,650 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 17.9% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,321,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,497,000 after buying an additional 200,816 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 422.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 206,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 166,615 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 26.0% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 728,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,539,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.