Trustcore Financial Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 345,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,677 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises 4.8% of Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $21,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 11,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 14,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period.

USMV traded down $1.17 on Monday, hitting $61.42. 2,339,137 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.67. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

