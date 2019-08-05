Trustcore Financial Services LLC Raises Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 75,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EPD. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 163.8% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. TCG Advisors LP purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 36.61% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,774,098. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $23.33 and a fifty-two week high of $30.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $63.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.62.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $8.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.72%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EPD shares. Johnson Rice started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.57.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

