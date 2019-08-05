Trustcore Financial Services LLC Purchases 6,939 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 919.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,694 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,939 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth $256,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 904,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,820,000 after purchasing an additional 22,731 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,965,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $188,434,000 after purchasing an additional 163,768 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,674 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. 76.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GPC traded down $2.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $89.84. The company had a trading volume of 38,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,130. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.72. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $91.04 and a 1-year high of $115.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.92.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Genuine Parts news, insider Scott Sonnemaker bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $99.01 per share, for a total transaction of $495,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $495,050. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GPC. Royal Bank of Canada set a $101.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $102.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $114.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.75.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

